Revitalizing the Calhoun Lions Club

After 75 years of community service, the Calhoun Lions Club is down to one member.
That’s something Donna Calhoun, a zone chair of the Chickamauga Lions Club, wants to change.
She has signed up for a two year stint with the local Lions Club, hoping to use this time to revitalize the organization so that it can continue its mission of helping the local community with issues such as vision, diabetes, hunger, pediatric cancers, and the environment.
Right now, Calhoun is using word of mouth to get the message out about her efforts to regrow the club, but in the future she hopes to host an open house so that citizens of Calhoun can give their input on what the organization can do to serve.
“I would love to have suggestions from the community,” she says.
The Lions Club has previously assisted Georgia communities by running a summer camp for the blind, which aims to build self-esteem for blind children, and by referring community members for hearing aids.
Calhoun stresses the importance of the help that an organization like the Calhoun Lion’s Club can provide.
“If we don’t help our neighbors, we’re losing our community," she said.
With the date for their open house pending, Calhoun wants to make sure that the community is aware that the Calhoun Lions Club is still here.
“We’re still available for help," she said.