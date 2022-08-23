Retired Educators set 2022-23 meeting dates

Anissa Mirtes (Vice President), Teri Carroll (Secretary) and Ruth Kleeman (treasurer).

 Contributed

The Officers for the Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators met during the summer to make plans for the unit's meetings for 2022-23.

President Vickie Spence, along with Vice President Anissa Mirtes, Secretary Teri Carroll, and Treasurer Ruth Kleeman; and other members have a full slate of interesting meetings planned. All meetings follow the same time frame. (Times are different from the last few years.) A Meet and Greet/Refreshments will begin at 10:30 a.m. The CGCREA Unit Meetings will begin at 11 a.m.

