Retired Educators set 2022-23 meeting dates

The Officers for the Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators met during the summer to make plans for the unit's meetings for 2022-23.
President Vickie Spence, along with Vice President Anissa Mirtes, Secretary Teri Carroll, and Treasurer Ruth Kleeman; and other members have a full slate of interesting meetings planned. All meetings follow the same time frame. (Times are different from the last few years.) A Meet and Greet/Refreshments will begin at 10:30 a.m. The CGCREA Unit Meetings will begin at 11 a.m.
Some meetings this year include lunch and reservations must be made for them. Refreshments will not be served when meals follow the meetings.
Sept. 14, 2022 is a Luncheon Meeting to be held at Gordon County Schools College and Career Academy. Lunch will be provided by Calhoun Gordon Co. Community Foundation. The program will include a presentation by Calhoun Gordon Community Foundation of NW Georgia, David Aft, President. Joni Harbin will made a memorable impression as she speaks.
Oct. 12, 2022 meeting will be held at North Georgia National Bank. Lunch will be provided by North Georgia National Bank. Legislative and Local Information will be provided by various representatives. The Proclamation for Retired Educators Day will be signed.
Nov. 9, 2022 meeting will be held at the Calhoun Gordon County Library. Blake Holland, pharmacist from Calhoun Drug Co. will discuss medications and seniors. AMBA representative, LeeAnn Sturtz, will also speak.
Dec. 14, 2022 meeting will be at Calhoun High School. David Burton will be catering lunch. Meals are $15 each. The Calhoun High School Music Department, lead by India Galyan will have the program.
Jan. 2023 The CGCREA will receive a newsletter by email to share information.
Feb. 8, 2023 meeting will again be in the Calhoun Gordon County Library. Dr. Kim Watters will share information from Invista Travel. Dress in vacation attire.
March 8, 2023 meeting will be at the Calhoun High School Technology Center. A Technology Update for Seniors will be shared by Dr. Brandy Hayes from Calhoun City Schools.
May 8, 2023 meeting will be at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. A lunch (Dutch Treat for $15) will be served. Reports from GREA will be given. Installation of officers for 2023-2024 will be conducted by Penny Howerton, Area 16 Director.
All retirees from the Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools are eligible to join the Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators. Membership stands at 105 now; but, many more retirees from these school systems are not members. The present membership in CGCREA invites others to join the group. Any retiree interested, please contact the Membership Chair, Kathy Russell, at 770-548-0270. Leave a message if no one answers. Yearly membership dues are $15.
The Calhoun-Gordon Retired Educators Association's Facebook page allows you to view past meetings to find out more about the group.