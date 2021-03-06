Ashworth Middle School
333 Newtown Road.
Inspection date: March 2
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Brittany’s Frosty Kreme
805 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Del Taco
250 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 92
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed encrusted material on can opener blade.
♦ Observed TCS food items in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler cooling in tightly sealed containers.
♦ Observed light bulb in walk-in cooler without a shield.
Gordon Central High School
335 Warrior Path.
Inspection date: March 2
Score: 100
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Mulligans
581 Field’s Ferry Drive.
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Red Bud Elementary School
4151 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: March 1
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Red Bud Middle School
821 Hunts Gin Road.
Inspection date: March 1
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Zaxby’s
645 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Feb. 23
Score: 81
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple TCS food items in prep-top cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.
♦ Observed container of sliced tomatoes with discard date of 2/23, container of sliced cucumber with discard date of 2/21, and container of cut lettuce with discard date of 2/22 with inspection performed 2/23.
♦ Observed multiple containers of sliced tomatoes, diced cucumbers and cut lettuce stored tightly covered and stacked on top of one another in reach-in cooler.