Ashworth Middle School

333 Newtown Road.

Inspection date: March 2

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Brittany’s Frosty Kreme

805 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Del Taco

250 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 92

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed encrusted material on can opener blade.

♦ Observed TCS food items in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler cooling in tightly sealed containers.

♦ Observed light bulb in walk-in cooler without a shield.

Gordon Central High School

335 Warrior Path.

Inspection date: March 2

Score: 100

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Mulligans

581 Field’s Ferry Drive.

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Red Bud Elementary School

4151 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: March 1

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Red Bud Middle School

821 Hunts Gin Road.

Inspection date: March 1

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Zaxby’s

645 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Feb. 23

Score: 81

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple TCS food items in prep-top cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.

♦ Observed container of sliced tomatoes with discard date of 2/23, container of sliced cucumber with discard date of 2/21, and container of cut lettuce with discard date of 2/22 with inspection performed 2/23.

♦ Observed multiple containers of sliced tomatoes, diced cucumbers and cut lettuce stored tightly covered and stacked on top of one another in reach-in cooler.

