Great Wall Restaurant

1120 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: March 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Max Tolbert School

1435 Hall Memorial Road.

Inspection date: March 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: None.

Teriyaki Chef

474 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: March 18

Score: 72

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employees eating in the kitchen on food prep surface.

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket solution not minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed improper cooling of tcs food items. Cooked tcs foods were not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees in 6 hours.

♦ Observed multiple tcs food items such as low-mein noodles, cooked rice, chicken tempura and egg rolls not marked with date of preparation or date of disposal.

♦ Observed live roach crawling on the floor of food service establishment.

Taco House

803 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: March 16

Score: 90

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed encrusted material on can opener blade.

♦ Observed food service employee working in kitchen without hair restraint.

♦ Observed back door of establishment not closing all the way when shut.

Tokyo Steakhouse

201 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 1.

Inspection date: March 15

Score: 72

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 81

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods. Observed raw shelled eggs stored over mushrooms and sauces.

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket without chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple tcs food items above 41 degrees without active time control.

Gordon Early Childhood Learning Center

7414 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: March 15

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: Dishwasher is out of service. Work order has been placed for repair or replacement.

