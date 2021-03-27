Great Wall Restaurant
1120 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: March 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Max Tolbert School
1435 Hall Memorial Road.
Inspection date: March 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: None.
Teriyaki Chef
474 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: March 18
Score: 72
Last Score: 83
Prior Score: 93
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employees eating in the kitchen on food prep surface.
♦ Observed sanitizer bucket solution not minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed improper cooling of tcs food items. Cooked tcs foods were not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees in 6 hours.
♦ Observed multiple tcs food items such as low-mein noodles, cooked rice, chicken tempura and egg rolls not marked with date of preparation or date of disposal.
♦ Observed live roach crawling on the floor of food service establishment.
Taco House
803 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: March 16
Score: 90
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 90
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed encrusted material on can opener blade.
♦ Observed food service employee working in kitchen without hair restraint.
♦ Observed back door of establishment not closing all the way when shut.
Tokyo Steakhouse
201 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 1.
Inspection date: March 15
Score: 72
Last Score: 82
Prior Score: 81
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods. Observed raw shelled eggs stored over mushrooms and sauces.
♦ Observed sanitizer bucket without chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple tcs food items above 41 degrees without active time control.
Gordon Early Childhood Learning Center
7414 Fairmount Highway.
Inspection date: March 15
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Dishwasher is out of service. Work order has been placed for repair or replacement.