Subway
2579 US 411.
Inspection date: March 4
Score: 96
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed absence of hand soap at handwashing sink.
Longhorn Steakhouse
1301 Lovers Lane.
Inspection date: March 3
Score: 90
Last Score: 88
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup on inside of Ice bin and ice machine.
♦ Observed food residue on dishware stored as clean.
♦ Observed mac-n-cheese, mash potatoes, diced cucumbers and cut lettuce in walk-in cooler cooling tightly covered.
♦ Observed food employees wearing jewelry other than a plain ring on their hands/arms while preparing food.
IHOP
Inspection date: March 8
Score: 84
Last Score: 83
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher with 0 PPM Chlorine.
♦ Observed working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name.
♦ Observed most recent inspection report not posted for public view.
♦ Observed shelving throughout the facility with heavy rusting.
♦ Observed walk-in cooler door handle broken.
♦ Observed drainage pipe under dishwasher overflowing at the end of the dishwasher cycle causing water accumulation on the floor.
♦ Observed din-in ceiling tiles with water damage coming off ceiling.
♦ Observed missing tiles at entrance of walk-in freezer with water accumulation.
♦ Observed floor of walk-in cooler in disrepair.
♦ Observed back door of establishment with opening on the top and bottom right of the door.
Firehouse of Calhoun
1131 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: March 2
Score: 95
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food employees wearing watch on their wrist while preparing food.
♦ Observed employee handbag stored next to to-go containers.
Belwood Elementary School
590 Belwood Road.
Inspection date: March 8
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None