Subway

2579 US 411.

Inspection date: March 4

Score: 96

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed absence of hand soap at handwashing sink.

Longhorn Steakhouse

1301 Lovers Lane.

Inspection date: March 3

Score: 90

Last Score: 88

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup on inside of Ice bin and ice machine.

♦ Observed food residue on dishware stored as clean.

♦ Observed mac-n-cheese, mash potatoes, diced cucumbers and cut lettuce in walk-in cooler cooling tightly covered.

♦ Observed food employees wearing jewelry other than a plain ring on their hands/arms while preparing food.

IHOP

Inspection date: March 8

Score: 84

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher with 0 PPM Chlorine.

♦ Observed working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name.

♦ Observed most recent inspection report not posted for public view.

♦ Observed shelving throughout the facility with heavy rusting.

♦ Observed walk-in cooler door handle broken.

♦ Observed drainage pipe under dishwasher overflowing at the end of the dishwasher cycle causing water accumulation on the floor.

♦ Observed din-in ceiling tiles with water damage coming off ceiling.

♦ Observed missing tiles at entrance of walk-in freezer with water accumulation.

♦ Observed floor of walk-in cooler in disrepair.

♦ Observed back door of establishment with opening on the top and bottom right of the door.

Firehouse of Calhoun

1131 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: March 2

Score: 95

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food employees wearing watch on their wrist while preparing food.

♦ Observed employee handbag stored next to to-go containers.

Belwood Elementary School

590 Belwood Road.

Inspection date: March 8

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None

Tags

Recommended for you