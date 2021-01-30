Denny’s

288 Resaca Beach Blvd., Resaca.

Inspection date: Jan. 25

Score: 86

Last Score: 86

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed several sanitizer buckets in waitress area with sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer recommendation.

♦ Observed tcs food held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening.

♦ Observed in-use tcs food item (gall on chocolate milk) in reach-in cooler with sell-by date of Jan. 24, 2021 and inspection performed on Jan. 25, 2021.

♦ Observed utensils stored between use in water at 89 degrees at main kitchen.

♦ Observed single-service item without a handle stored in powdered sugar container.

♦ Observed inside of microwave at waitress area with heavy food splatter.

♦ Observed heavy rusting and buildup on shelves at warewashing area used to store clean food containers.

♦ Observed multiple tiles throughout the kitchen either missing or broken.

Nana’s Home Cooking

220 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: Jan. 21

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Remarks: Ensure all storage containers are in good condition. Observed a broken lid used for pasta storage container.

