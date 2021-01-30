Denny’s
288 Resaca Beach Blvd., Resaca.
Inspection date: Jan. 25
Score: 86
Last Score: 86
Prior Score: 90
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed several sanitizer buckets in waitress area with sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer recommendation.
♦ Observed tcs food held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening.
♦ Observed in-use tcs food item (gall on chocolate milk) in reach-in cooler with sell-by date of Jan. 24, 2021 and inspection performed on Jan. 25, 2021.
♦ Observed utensils stored between use in water at 89 degrees at main kitchen.
♦ Observed single-service item without a handle stored in powdered sugar container.
♦ Observed inside of microwave at waitress area with heavy food splatter.
♦ Observed heavy rusting and buildup on shelves at warewashing area used to store clean food containers.
♦ Observed multiple tiles throughout the kitchen either missing or broken.
Nana’s Home Cooking
220 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: Jan. 21
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Remarks: Ensure all storage containers are in good condition. Observed a broken lid used for pasta storage container.