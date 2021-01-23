SOHO Hibachi

239 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 1

Inspection date: Jan. 11

Score: 61

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ PIC was not able to demonstrate active managerial control as multiple violation risk factor violations were observed during the inspection.

♦ Observed employee drink in kitchen area without lid and a straw.

♦ Observed food employee washing hands in sink other than an approved wash sink.

♦ Observed improper storage of TCS food items in walk-in freezer. Observed open pan of raw chicken stored on top of ready-to-eat food (onions).

♦ Observed multiple food items not stored covered throughout the kitchen. Observed sliced carrots in walk-in cooler, white sauce in reach-in cooler, condiment in shelf over prep-top cooler, large container of butter in lower shelf at the cookline not stored covered.

Compiled by Calhoun Times interim editor Catherine Edgemon.

Tags

Recommended for you