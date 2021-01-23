SOHO Hibachi
239 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 1
Inspection date: Jan. 11
Score: 61
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ PIC was not able to demonstrate active managerial control as multiple violation risk factor violations were observed during the inspection.
♦ Observed employee drink in kitchen area without lid and a straw.
♦ Observed food employee washing hands in sink other than an approved wash sink.
♦ Observed improper storage of TCS food items in walk-in freezer. Observed open pan of raw chicken stored on top of ready-to-eat food (onions).
♦ Observed multiple food items not stored covered throughout the kitchen. Observed sliced carrots in walk-in cooler, white sauce in reach-in cooler, condiment in shelf over prep-top cooler, large container of butter in lower shelf at the cookline not stored covered.