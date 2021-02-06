Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. Snow may mix in. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.