Christian and Jake’s Bistro
555 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Jan. 27
Score: 95
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed several sanitizer buckets with quaternary ammonium not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendation.
♦ Observed shelving in walk-in cooler with heavy rusting.
Dairy Queen
288 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Jan. 29
Score: 96
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee beverage container in food prep area.
♦ Observed cleaning brush inside handwashing sink by ware washing area.
El Pueblito
206 Park Ave.
Inspection date: Feb. 1
Score: 92
Last Score: 82
Prior Score: 90
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with chlorine measuring above 200 PPM.
♦ Observed multiple containers of salsa and sliced tomatoes that are actively cooling tightly covered.
♦ Observed food buildup on interior of microwaves.
Popeye’s
638 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Jan. 28
Score: 73
Last Score: 85
Prior Score: 78
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed paper towel dispenser in women’s restroom without any paper towels.
♦ Observed interior ice machine with residue.
♦ Observed no time control documentation for flour used at chicken breading station. Only one pan of flour had a four hour label but no documentation was available.
♦ Observed pan of cooked rice in warmer with a discard date of 1.17 and inspection performed on 1/28.
♦ Observed food service employees preparing food without a hair restraint.
♦ Overserved flooring through food establishment with excessive food debris and buildup. Worst areas included under fry area, walk in cooler and areas under fixed equipment.
Soho Hibachi
239 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 1.
Inspection date: Jan. 26
Score: 91
Last Score: 61
Prior Score: 89
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involving the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.
♦ Observed containers of broccoli in walk-in cooler not stored covered.
♦ Observed chlorine sanitizer bucket not at minimum strength per manufacturer recommendation.
♦ Observed the most current inspection report not displayed in public view.