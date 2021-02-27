Buffalo Luke’s

273 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Dec. 15

Score: 80

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee switch from working with raw food to clean equipment without washing hands.

♦ Observed sanitizer buckets and in-use 3 compartment sing with 0 PPM of quaternary ammonium.

♦ Observed old labels stuck to food containers stored as clean.

♦ Observed working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name.

♦ Observed build-up of food debris on nonfood-contact surface (bottom shelf of prep top table).

♦ Observed interior of chef base drawers soiled with heavy accumulation of food residue.

♦ Observed hood filters at both grills with excessive grease buildup.

Calhoun Health Care Center

1387 Highway 41.

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 92

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no person in charge during inspection.

♦ Observed date marking absent on multiple TCS foods (cooked potatoes, cooked carrots, soup) stored at walk-in cooler.

Checkers

560 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 17

Score: 91

Last Score: 88

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed TCS food inside of reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees.

Fountains of Calhoun Assisted Living

265 Lovers Lane.

Inspection date: Feb. 12

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None

Gordon Health Care

1280 Mauldin Road.

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer concentration in sanitizer buckets concentration not in accordance with manufacturers recommendations.

Morning Pointe

660 Jolly Road.

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 93

Last Score: 93

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer concentration in sanitizer buckets concentration not in accordance with manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed wet wiping cloth stored on food contact surface.

Nana’s Home Cooking

220 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee leave restroom and don on gloves without washing hands.

Sonic Drive-In

716 Wall St.

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 86

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer towels in hand washing sink.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food above 41 degrees at the prep-top cooler with no time control implemented.

♦ Observed grease buildup at hood vents above the deep fryers.

Starbucks Coffee Co.

605 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Feb. 17

Score: 96

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed handwashing sink no supplied with soap.

Subway

1512 Red Bud Road, Suite 5.

Inspection date: Feb. 18

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.

