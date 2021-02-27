Buffalo Luke’s
273 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Dec. 15
Score: 80
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee switch from working with raw food to clean equipment without washing hands.
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets and in-use 3 compartment sing with 0 PPM of quaternary ammonium.
♦ Observed old labels stuck to food containers stored as clean.
♦ Observed working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name.
♦ Observed build-up of food debris on nonfood-contact surface (bottom shelf of prep top table).
♦ Observed interior of chef base drawers soiled with heavy accumulation of food residue.
♦ Observed hood filters at both grills with excessive grease buildup.
Calhoun Health Care Center
1387 Highway 41.
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 92
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 93
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no person in charge during inspection.
♦ Observed date marking absent on multiple TCS foods (cooked potatoes, cooked carrots, soup) stored at walk-in cooler.
Checkers
560 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 91
Last Score: 88
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed TCS food inside of reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees.
Fountains of Calhoun Assisted Living
265 Lovers Lane.
Inspection date: Feb. 12
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None
Gordon Health Care
1280 Mauldin Road.
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer concentration in sanitizer buckets concentration not in accordance with manufacturers recommendations.
Morning Pointe
660 Jolly Road.
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 93
Last Score: 93
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer concentration in sanitizer buckets concentration not in accordance with manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed wet wiping cloth stored on food contact surface.
Nana’s Home Cooking
220 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: Feb. 10
Score: 91
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee leave restroom and don on gloves without washing hands.
Sonic Drive-In
716 Wall St.
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 86
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer towels in hand washing sink.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food above 41 degrees at the prep-top cooler with no time control implemented.
♦ Observed grease buildup at hood vents above the deep fryers.
Starbucks Coffee Co.
605 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 96
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed handwashing sink no supplied with soap.
Subway
1512 Red Bud Road, Suite 5.
Inspection date: Feb. 18
Score: 91
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.