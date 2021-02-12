Avenue & Finch Nutrition

407 Second Ave.

Inspection date: Feb. 8

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer solution at sanitizer bucket measuring greater than 200 ppm chlorine.

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket stored on food contact surface table top.

Bowman’s Restaurant & Catering

868 County Line Road.

Inspection date: Feb. 04

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands move trashcans and then handled ready-to-eat food (banana) with the same gloved hands. Single gloves were used for more than one task.

♦ Do not tightly cover food items that are cooling.

♦ Sanitizer buckets, 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher 50 PPM Chlorine.

El Pueblito

206 Park Ave.

Inspection date: Feb. 01

Score: 92

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with chlorine measuring above 200 ppm.

♦ Observed multiple containers of salsa and sliced tomatoes that are actively cooling tightly covered.

♦ Observed food building on interior of microwaves.

♦ Several damaged tiles at back of establishment. Work order has been placed.

Little Caesars

724 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 5

Score: 88

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple employee drinks (plastic water bottles) on a food prep table and on shelf with clean equipment.

♦ Observed 0 PPM chemical sanitizer in three compartment sink and all sanitizer buckets.

♦ Observed can opener with food test strips at 3 compartment sink.

♦ Observed employee car keys and cell phone stored on food prep surface.

Thurston’s Cafe and Coffee House

114 Court St.

Inspection date: Feb. 8

Score: 93

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed an opened plastic water bottle stored next to clean equipment.

♦ Observed food service employee wearing a watch.

