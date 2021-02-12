Avenue & Finch Nutrition
407 Second Ave.
Inspection date: Feb. 8
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer solution at sanitizer bucket measuring greater than 200 ppm chlorine.
♦ Observed sanitizer bucket stored on food contact surface table top.
Bowman’s Restaurant & Catering
868 County Line Road.
Inspection date: Feb. 04
Score: 91
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands move trashcans and then handled ready-to-eat food (banana) with the same gloved hands. Single gloves were used for more than one task.
♦ Do not tightly cover food items that are cooling.
♦ Sanitizer buckets, 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher 50 PPM Chlorine.
El Pueblito
206 Park Ave.
Inspection date: Feb. 01
Score: 92
Last Score: 82
Prior Score: 90
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with chlorine measuring above 200 ppm.
♦ Observed multiple containers of salsa and sliced tomatoes that are actively cooling tightly covered.
♦ Observed food building on interior of microwaves.
♦ Several damaged tiles at back of establishment. Work order has been placed.
Little Caesars
724 Highway 53
Inspection date: Feb. 5
Score: 88
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple employee drinks (plastic water bottles) on a food prep table and on shelf with clean equipment.
♦ Observed 0 PPM chemical sanitizer in three compartment sink and all sanitizer buckets.
♦ Observed can opener with food test strips at 3 compartment sink.
♦ Observed employee car keys and cell phone stored on food prep surface.
Thurston’s Cafe and Coffee House
114 Court St.
Inspection date: Feb. 8
Score: 93
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed an opened plastic water bottle stored next to clean equipment.
♦ Observed food service employee wearing a watch.