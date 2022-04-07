The Battle of Resaca Reenactment is pleased to announce that the annual free school tours provided for our areas youth of Friday, May 20, between 9 and 11 a.m.
This educational service is for all public/private schools, home school, church youth groups, and Scout troops that would enjoy learning more about the American Civil War.
This is a great education opportunity for youths and will be presented in a professional, non-political manner suited for all students to enjoy.
The youth will see period demonstration in a safe environment by infantry, artillery, cavalry, and civilians. They will be permitted to visit a section of period military, medical, and civilian camps.
They may also visit the period Sutler (vendor) area that provided many supplies for the armies. Military demonstrations include live firing of many period weapons including muskets and cannon. No actual projectiles are used and no student will be allowed to handle any type of weapon.
Thanks to our sponsors, all students will receive a special commemorative “Wooden Nickel” gift good for their free admission to both days of the reenactment battles on May 21 and 22.
School Day is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce CVB, Town of Resaca, Gordon County Historical Society, and Dairy Queen of Calhoun.
The event is located off Highway 41 north of Resaca on the historic Chitwood Farm at Chitwood Road, please pre-Register your group. Pre-registration is required no later than Friday, May 6, by contacting Mr. Keith West by email at battleofresaca@gmail.com.
Groups are encouraged to come by bus, van, or carpool if possible. Follow tour signs. Food isn't provided, but modern concessions and covered dining area will be open. Please bring at least one bottle of water per youth.