In recognition of National Take a Hike Day held nationally each year, the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site will be open on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Come out to experience and enjoy a relaxing hike at the park away from computers, phones, TVs and other distractions. Enjoy fresh fall air, wildlife, and nature’s beauty and burn up those pre-holiday calories.
The Resaca Battlefield Historic Site has over five miles several of well-marked trails ranging from easy to moderate traveling through an open valley, forests, wetlands, and over Camp Creek. All three major trail systems lead back to the pavilion with picnic tables and restrooms at the main parking area. The park is pet-friendly with leash required.
The park was opened in 2016 to preserve a large section of the first major battle of the “The Atlanta Campaign of 1864,” The Battle of Resaca is rated as the fifth largest battle of the Civil War and one of the nation’s top ten most well preserved battlefields. The park contains twenty-one interpretative panels. Please see resacabattlefield.org for additional park information.
The Resaca Battlefield Historic Site is part the ongoing Northwest Georgia 17 Hikes Challenge comprised of seventeen parks in our region. Please see georgiahighcountry.org for additional information on the challenge.
The Resaca Battlefield Historic Site is located adjacent to I-75 on GA Highway 136 (Resaca-Lafayette Road.) This year’s event is sponsored by the Friends of Resaca Battlefield, Gordon County Convention and Tourism Bureau, and Gordon County Parks and Recreation.