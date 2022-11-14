Resaca Battlefield Historic Site FILE

Resaca Battlefield Historic Site sign. 

 Contributed

In recognition of National Take a Hike Day held nationally each year, the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site will be open on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Come out to experience and enjoy a relaxing hike at the park away from computers, phones, TVs and other distractions. Enjoy fresh fall air, wildlife, and nature’s beauty and burn up those pre-holiday calories.

