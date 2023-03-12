A proposed new cell tower has members of a local historic preservation group concerned.
A planned 305-foot cell site proposed by Dominion Tower Group
The self-supporting lattice telecommunications structure would negatively impact the viewshed of the park entrance, according to an official statement released by Friends of Resaca Battlefield Inc.
"[Thursday] we were made aware of a potential threat to the pristine nature of the park," FORB Vice President Keith Beason said. "We are contacting all of our membership and attempting to rally support."
Planned for 300 Defoor Drive, in Resaca, the site is north of the park entrance, just to the east of Interstate 75 right-of-way, between that roadway and Highway 41. The tower would stand nearly at the end of Defoor road on the north side with the interstate standing between it and the park park road that runs along Camp Creek to the west.
In a letter sent from Dominion to FORB, the company said comments about the planned tower can be directed to publicnotice@eca-usa.com by email, or by calling 770-667-2040 ext. 404.
"This will be an isolated edifice and have a profound negative effect on the pristine nature of the visitor experience," FORB said in a statement. "We suggest as many people as possible call the number provided and send an email."
Public input on the project will be accepted through Wednesday, April 5.