ATLANTA – State Representative Matt Barton (R-Calhoun) touts the Property Tax Relief Grant program funding included in House Bill 18, the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 (AFY 2023) budget.

Proposed by Governor Brian Kemp, this program will provide every eligible Georgia homeowner a chance to receive an $18,000 exemption for their assessed home value on their 2023 property tax bill.

