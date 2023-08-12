Local blood drive aims to help alleviate blood supply crisis

Calhoun resident Lynn Walter, a former educator and coach, has given nearly 45 gallons of blood over his lifetime. He was a donor at a 2022 Red Cross blood drive at First United Methodist Church.

 Cat Webb

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products.

By making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

