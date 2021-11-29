Red Carpet Cattlemen celebrates 50 years

The Red Carpet Cattlemen’s Association will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
In their annual joint meeting with the Floyd County Cattlemen’s Association, the group intends to celebrate its rich history. Jack Dyer, past Gordon County Extension Director, will be presenting on the history of the RCCA.
Dyer had the idea to get farmers together in 1971 to try and get better prices. That continues today; RCCA members still receive better prices for their cattle than non-members.
The RCCA, as of 2018, sold 14,000 head of calves, and the program has done nothing but grow since. They receive a dollar for every calf sold by their members and, as a nonprofit organization, supports 4-H, cattle shows, and other area children’s programs.
They also offer a scholarship for a youth member or a member’s family member for $2,000.
Dyer will give more information about the history of RCCA during the event. It will also feature dinner; Franklin Dowell is responsible for a smoked brisket dinner at the event.
Entry is free, and the organization welcomes everyone, both old members and new, to the meeting. Prospective attendees are asked to RSVP to Darlene Tierce by texting or calling 706-280-9097.
The next day, Friday, Dec. 3, the 52nd annual Georgia Bull Test will occur at 12:30 p.m.
According to the University of Georgia’s Beef Team, the event “provides breeders with a sound scientific basis for selecting bulls with the ability to gain weight rapidly and to make such bulls available to cattle producers.”
The test also serves to show individual bulls’ performance as well as providing educational value. Both events will occur at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavillion, 1286 Hwy 53 Spur.
For the sale catalog and videos for the Bull Test, visit ugabeef.com. For more information on RCCA, visit redcarpetcattlemen.com or check out their Facebook page, Red Carpet Cattlemen’s Association.