Rec. Department Father Son Campout set for April 14-15 From staff reports Feb 27, 2022 The Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., is hosting a Father Son Campout April 14-15. This year's campout will be at Chattooga County's Sloppy Floyd State Park, 2800 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, Summerville. Registration is currently open for and ends Sunday, March 6. Registration fee is $20 per father and son pair, and can be done in person at the Rec. Department or at CalhounRec.com online. When registering, only register the father and a prompt will be provided to list the son's name. Call 706-629-0177 or email Joshua Gallman at jgallman@calnet-ga.net for more information.