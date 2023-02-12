Local veterans with service-related trauma are welcome to attend a free upcoming course focused on healing.
Beginning March 9, Calhoun’s Veterans of Foreign War Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a 12-week Reboot Combat Recovery course. This is the second Reboot course offered by the post, with the first class having graduated in December.
The course will take place each Thursday between 6 and 8 p.m. Dinner and child care is provided for each class.
"Come join us as we deep dive into the roots of trauma and help find effective ways to manage your trauma responses," Post Commander John Brown said. "Since the beginning of this year, Calhoun VFW members have been personally affected by three veteran suicides. Let's get our Veterans into this course and help them build a support system."
The estimated expense per veteran in attendance would be valued at $200, according to Brown, and donations from the community are welcome to help cover those expenses. Regardless of donations, the post plans to cover the course cost for veterans in need of trauma support.
"This course is free to participants and open to Combat Veterans and their spouses," Brown said.
According to Reboot Recovery, addiction, poverty, sexual abuse, divorce, homelessness, incarceration, and suicide are all directly correlated with trauma exposure. The group says $458 billion was spent last year to treat these comorbidities of trauma, and the VA spent an average of $4,100 per person for treatment of PTSD.
Course leaders are also asking for the community to help get the word out to veterans and their families who may benefit from the Reboot course.
"Please help spread the word so we can reach our Vets that need the support," Brown said.