VFW to offer combat free trauma course

Local veterans with service-related trauma are welcome to attend a free upcoming course focused on healing.

Beginning March 9, Calhoun’s Veterans of Foreign War Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a 12-week Reboot Combat Recovery course. This is the second Reboot course offered by the post, with the first class having graduated in December. 

