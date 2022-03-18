Georgia Quilts of Valor and the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum have joined forces for an exhibit at the museum from June 30, through Aug. 27, to honor Georgia Veterans.
Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national non-profit organization founded in 2003. The mission of QOV is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
Quilts of Valor is made up of volunteer sewing groups located in all 50 states who gather to design, cut, piece and sew the fabrics that will make up the quilts that are awarded. As of March 6, the organization has awarded over 298,329 quilts across the nation.
The QOV Country Squares group is located in Summerville, and is made up of fabric artists from Chattooga, Gordon and Whitfield counties. They are the host group helping to coordinate the donation of quilts from the various QOV sew groups around the state.
NWGA QOV District Coordinator Janice Wilmot, who is also a member of the group, will head up the process of looking at outstanding nominations for QOV awards for veterans in the surrounding areas, beginning with the oldest requests. These veterans will receive the quilts at the end of the exhibit on Aug. 27.
The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley St., Ste. C in Carrollton. It opened on Sept. 15, 2012 in a portion of a remodeled historic cotton warehouse in Carrollton’s Historic District. The Museum is a not-for-profit organization committed to education and presentation of quilts and textiles. The SQTM collects, exhibits, preserves, promotes and interprets the heritage, art and production of quilting and textiles in the Southeastern United States.
The idea for this exhibit started back in 2019 when then-Ga. QOV state coordinator Sandy Yarborough initiated the discussion with JoAnna Browning, Director of Operations of the museum. The plan was to have the display in Summer 2020. Due to COVID, those plans never materialized.
In December 2021, the members of the QOV Country Squares group took a trip to the museum and talks of the exhibit started to take hold again and once approved by the board and dates selected things have started to move forward.
The Museum has 1220 square feet of gallery space, 400 square feet of classroom/library space and a 170 square foot museum store. There will be 14 quilts on display along with one at Tanner Medical Center.
The official website for Quilts of Valor is QOVF.org. The nomination process for requesting a Quilt of Valor for a family member or friend who has been touched by war is on the website under Nominations and Awards and then “Nominate a Service Member or Living Veteran.”
The official website for the Museum is southeasternquiltandtextilemuseum.org. Check out their site to see hours of operation and more about how the museum is preserving and honoring the textile legacy of Georgia.