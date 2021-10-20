Pumpkin Patch raising money for United Way of Gordon County

United Way of Gordon County have set up their Pumpkin Patch next to North Georgia National Bank, and across from the Calhoun Depot.
The Pumpkin Patch kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 16, with live music and giveaways.
It will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 25, through Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Pumpkin Patch is closed on Sundays.
The pumpkins being sold have been donated at no cost to United Way, and all proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch go towards funding for the organization and Downtown Calhoun.
This year's Pumpkin Patch is sponsored by North Georgia National Bank and Shaw Industries.
For more information, visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/pumpkin-patch.