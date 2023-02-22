Printup wins AARP Service Award

The Calhoun-Gordon County AARP Chapter is glad to announce one of its members, Walter Printup, is a recipient of the 2021 Chapter and REA Unit Service Award.

The national award is given each year to AARP and REA members in appreciation for their outstanding services to AARP and their efforts to improve their communities.

