Printup wins AARP Service Award

The Calhoun-Gordon County AARP Chapter is glad to announce one of its members, Walter Printup, is a recipient of the 2021 Chapter and REA Unit Service Award.
The national award is given each year to AARP and REA members in appreciation for their outstanding services to AARP and their efforts to improve their communities.
Locally, Walter Printup has been instrumental in getting many of the AARP Chapter’s Community service projects and activities accomplished. In the community, he serves on his church’s deacon board. He serves on the Calhoun Community Center’s board. He is active with the local veterans and participates in their annual affairs. He works tirelessly with the VAC and the Bous and Girls Club. He works diligently with many other organizations.
Adhering to AARP’s motto, “Serve, not to be served”, the local Chapter is continuing with pre-pandemic community service projects and activities. In February, members gave Valentine’s cards with hand written notes and an assortment of Valentine candy to the nursing homes residents and staff members. In November, the Chapter continued with their yearly project of donating canned food to the VAC to aid with feeding the hungry.
In December, the Chapter gave nursing homes residents holiday cards, socks and candy canes. A monetary donation was given to the Boys and Girls Club, since the Chapter has not resumed in-person activities at the club. A monetary donation was given to Calhoun-Gordon Public Library for the butterfly garden project that is being created. A basket of toiletries was given to the Healing Hands Organization to aid with their projects.
AARP members know when they give their time as volunteers, good things happen. The benefits flow both ways. AARP members gain mentally and physically along with other benefits.
At each monthly meeting, members are informed and/or entertained by members or invited guests. Meetings are held 10:30 a.m. each first Friday at the public library. All seniors are invited to attend.