'Pollinators in Ag Education' workshop set for Oct. 23

The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop in Calhoun in October.
The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. Lunch and light refreshments will be provided.
GACD and the organization Monarchs Across Georgia have partnered together to create four regional workshops across Georgia that focus on the role of pollinators in agriculture, the science behind pollinator life cycles, and methods for teaching pollinators to students of all ages.
Pollinators in Ag Education aims to provide participants with a variety of materials they can take away from the workshop and use in their classrooms and beyond.
The series is free to attend thanks to generous contributions from Chestatee-Chattahoochee RC&D, Seven Rivers RC&D, Limestone Valley RC&D, and Georgia Power.
Registrants will need to pay a registration fee to secure their spot at one of these four workshops, but the fee will be reimbursed upon attendance.
To register, or for more information visit gacd.us/pollinators online. Registration deadlines are two weeks prior to each workshop date.