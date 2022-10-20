VFW Fall Festival has fun for all ages (copy)

The bouncy houses, and face painting tent at last year’s VFW Fall Festival.

 File, Blake Silvers

This Saturday (Oct. 22) is packed with a variety of events around Gordon County.

Saturday morning, local non-profit Christian Community Outreach will host a Coat and Blanket Outreach from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. The event will include free coats for both kids and adults, as well as blankets to anyone in need. Call 678-767-0071 for more information.

