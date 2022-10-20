This Saturday (Oct. 22) is packed with a variety of events around Gordon County.
Saturday morning, local non-profit Christian Community Outreach will host a Coat and Blanket Outreach from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. The event will include free coats for both kids and adults, as well as blankets to anyone in need. Call 678-767-0071 for more information.
The same afternoon, Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance will host its 13th Annual Gordon County Hunger Walk beginning at 2 p.m., at Black and Yellow Park playground pavilion, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. There are no entry fees, but the organization the will accept any donations with proceeds divided among five area food banks: The Voluntary Action Center, Blewer, St. Vincent de Paul, God’s Pantry, and First Fruits.
Saturday evening, Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its Fall Festival and Charity Jeep Show from 5 to 9 p.m., with animals, games, food and more. Jeep entry is $10 with proceeds supporting continued renovation and improvement work at the post.
Another Fall Festival at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., with hay rides, a pumpkin room, fair food, bouncy castle, carnival games, face painting, and more.
Also Saturday evening, the Calhoun Homerun Booster Club will host the Halloween Hustle 5K at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St. Proceeds benefit the Calhoun High School baseball team.
Finally, Calhoun Woman’s Club will host its 2022 Sequoyah Ball themed “Written Under the Stars” Saturday at 6:30 p.m., at the Historic Fox Building, 209 S. Wall St. All tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit calhounwomansclub.org for more information.