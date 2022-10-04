This month, the library is offering plenty of fun, educational, and somewhat spooky classes and events.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
English Conversation Practice will happen every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Those eighteen and over are invited to attend for some practice with the English language.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Teen Programs
There will be no NERF lock-in this month.
Anime club will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14 and 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those who love anime and all things Japanese culture can definitely find something fun to do.
The library will host a STEM workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. Teens will get a chance to make mini ghost rockets.
Polish off your dice, and come down to the library Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. for a session of Dungeons and Dragons.
Artists can come down to the library Tuesday, Oct. 25. Artsy teens will get to create mini pumpkin paintings starting at 4:30 p.m.
Teens will get a chance to hang out and enjoy a Halloween movie on Halloween itself, Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m.
Adult Programs
There will be two job readiness workshops, on Thursday, Oct. 6 and 20 at 4:30 p.m. The Oct. 6 workshop will work on resumes, while the Oct. 20 workshop will go over job interview skills. Teens are also invited to attend. These classes also count for Operation Happy Christmas through the Voluntary Action Center.
Adult paint classes will be held Friday, Oct. 7, and Oct. 21 starting at 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested should pre-register; no walk-ins will be accepted.
There will be an internet safety workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11 starting at 4:30 p.m. This class counts towards the requirement for Operation Happy Christmas through the Voluntary Action Center.
Anyone interested in learning more about infant feeding can check out the library’s infant feeding class on Monday, Oct. 17 starting at 10 a.m. Those looking to apply for Operation Happy Christmas can also attend this class.
Knit and crochet club will take place Tuesday Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Chair yoga for adults will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. That class offers all the benefits of yoga with the comfortable support of a chair.
Like good scents and self care? Check out the library’s essential oils and skin care workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 26 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 11 a.m. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack.
Family Programs
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. The tutu-clad pups will be dressed up and ready to cuddle.
The “Friends of the Library” book sale will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and run through Friday, Oct. 28.
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too.
The library’s “All About Bats” class will take place Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 4 p.m.
Closings
The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 for staff development and will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 11.