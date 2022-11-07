Several events this week will give local military veterans a chance to see how much the community values their service to the nation.
Along with free meals, several parades and other celebrations are planned around the area.
Beginning Thursday night, Calhoun City Schools will host a Community Chorus Performance for Veterans by the CPS Stinger Singers, the CES Jacket Jammers, and the sixth grade CES Chorus at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, on Oothcalooga St.
Friday morning, Calhoun City Schools will host a Veterans Breakfast at the Early Learning Center, 313 Barrett Road, at 7:45 a.m., and a Veterans Parade the same day at 9 a.m., at the Primary/Elementary School Complex, 102 Raymond King Drive. Both events are by student invitation.
Fairmount Elementary School, 130 Peachtree St., Fairmount, will also host a drive-thru Veterans Day Parade Friday at 8 a.m., with line up at the ball fields.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, the City of Adairsville will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 17 Legacy Way.
Red Bud Middle and Elementary schools, 821 Hunts Gin Road, invite all community veterans to a drive-through Veterans Day Parade, also on Friday at 9 a.m., with line-up at 8:30 a.m. at the football field parking area.
Later Friday morning, Sonoraville High School, 7340 Fairmount Highway, will hold a Veterans Day drive thru parade at 10 a.m. Veterans can RSVP at forms.gle/2r2x4h3T4ASQRtPh8 online.
After all the morning fanfare wraps up Friday, AdventHealth Gordon invites all area military veterans and Patriot Guard members for a free Veterans Day lunch at the Calhoun Chick-Fil-A, 495 Highway 53, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And finally, Friday evening Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a free Veterans Day Dinner Friday, at 6 p.m. open to all local veterans.
