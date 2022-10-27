Plenty of Halloween events this weekend

There will be no shortage of spooky events around the area this weekend into Monday for Halloween.
Local municipalities who have announced their officially recognized Halloween trick-or-treating period on the actual holiday Monday include the City of Calhoun (from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), the City of Fairmount (beginning at 5 p.m.), and the City of Adairsville (on the square from 4 to 6 p.m.).
Meanwhile, the weekend leading up to Monday’s Halloween holiday will also be packed with event opportunities.
Saturday, Oct. 29
AJB Team Real Estate, 100 W. Line St., will host a free Howl-Oween Pet Photo Shoot on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pet photos, goodies and a trunk or treat for kids.
Later that day, Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, 208 N. River St., will host its Spooktacular Halloween Bash Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with carnival games, costume contests, food, and a trunk-r-treat. Entry is one canned good.
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, 455 Belwood Road, will host a free Trunk or Treat Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m., with costumes encouraged, and Calhoun Elks Club, 143 Craigtown Road, will host its annual Halloween Party Saturday, at 7 p.m., with costume contests, specialty drinks and spooky karaoke.
Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre, 212 S. Wall St., will present productions of “Blithe Spirit” Saturday at 7 p.m., with a final show Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members.
Finally, Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, will host its annual Halloween Party Saturday, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, Oct. 30
All Star Halloween, 976 Highway 53, will host a free Trick-or-Treat event Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m., with the public invited to attend.
Oothcalooga Baptist Church, 10 Woody Road, Adairsville, will host a Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with hot dogs served at 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Downtown Calhoun businesses will host Trick or Treat Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., organized by the City of Calhoun Downtown Development Authority.
Sugar Valley Baptist Church, 3742 Sugar Valley Road, will host a free Trunk or Treat Monday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Unique Auto Glass, 805 N. Wall St., will host its 6th annual free Community Halloween Party, Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m., while City of Refuge, 100 Peters St., Suite 80, will host a free Trunk or Treat Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m.