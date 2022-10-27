Plenty of Halloween events this weekend

Children flood Wall Street and get their candy fix for the year during a past Downtown Calhoun trick-or-treat celebration.

 File

There will be no shortage of spooky events around the area this weekend into Monday for Halloween.

Local municipalities who have announced their officially recognized Halloween trick-or-treating period on the actual holiday Monday include the City of Calhoun (from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), the City of Fairmount (beginning at 5 p.m.), and the City of Adairsville (on the square from 4 to 6 p.m.).

