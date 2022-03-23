Plainville will be celebrating the grand opening of its new skate park early next month.
The Joe A. Young Skate Park will see its grand opening from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 2. The facility is located at 610 School St. in downtown Plainville, at the rec department.
"COVID set everything back or it would have been open by now," said Plainville City Councilman Clark Bunch.
The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, music by local bands Moose Knuckles and Zero Space, grilled grub, and nonalcoholic drinks. If it rains, the event will take place inside the rec department gym from 3 to 5 p.m.
The skate park has been a true group effort from start to finish. Basic Materials and Ready Mix donated materials to the project, and Joe Young, who the park is named after, designed the park and donated his labor and time.
"That was an incredible contribution he has made over the past two years," Bunch said.
That's not to mention the $5,000 grant given by The Skatepark Project, which was created by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. The foundation has previously donated to seven other skateparks across Georgia.
Originally, the projected cost for the 6,000 square foot park was $300,000 dollars because, per Young, the national average for a concrete skate park is $50 per square foot. Bunch said donations, grant money, and SPLOST funding brought out-of-pocket expenses down significantly - the City of Plainville spent only $56,000 out of pocket after all was said and done.
"We can't say enough good things about Joe Young," said Bunch. "There wouldn't be a skate park without him."
Also seeing gratitude is City Attorney Frank Beacham, who found out that American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to help finish the project. He also tackled aspects such as writing grant proposals.
It takes a village to get things done sometimes - in this case, it has made possible a facility unlike anything in the immediate surrounding area. Bunch has hopes that the park will continue to expand in the future, as well.
"We hope that kids, teens, and adults from Calhoun, Rome, and beyond will visit our small town and enjoy the best skate facilities in Northwest Georgia," said Bunch.