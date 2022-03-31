Each April for the last 39 years, the month has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In 2020, Georgia saw 8,690 child victims of maltreatment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The highest categories were neglect, psychological mistreatment, and physical abuse. 85 children were killed in incidents related to child maltreatment.
Prevent Child Abuse America started Pinwheels for Prevention in 2008, introducing blue pinwheels as a symbol against child abuse. Now, people nationwide use that same symbol to remind those who see them that anyone can be a part of preventing child abuse.
In Gordon County, the Family Resource Center plants pinwheels in honor of every child born in Gordon County. Those interested can purchase pinwheels for $5 each, and may feature a child or children's names who they would like to honor.
This Thursday, people turned out at the Family Resource Center to plant pinwheels in the shape of a heart and a ribbon. About 500 pinwheels went into making the shapes.
The Family Resource Center's sole mission is to prevent child abuse in any form, and does that by raising awareness, providing programs for parents and caregivers, and offering support to all kinds of families.
Currently, the center is also trying to raise money in its Prevention Matters Campaign. It hopes to provide more services throughout the county, and is trying to raise around $20,000 for that goal.