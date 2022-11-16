Pintage Antique Market is an upscale vintage, reclaimed inspired indoor market featuring antiques, re-purposed, handcrafted items, outdoor furnishings, home decor and boutique-type items.
The shop brings Pinterest to life by giving more than 60 local artists and vendors the opportunity to rent booths and sell their one-of-a-kind wares in one location, at 310 S. Wall St.
In the six years since Pintage Antique Market opened its doors, Mills said she has learned a lot about business but her core goal — bringing unique and upscale antiques and re-purposed items to Calhoun — has never changed. That is why the items found inside the market can’t be found anywhere else.
“Our type of business changes daily. You never know what you will find inside our doors,” she said. “Our business is unique because we have 64 different vendors located under one roof. We like to say 64 stores under one roof. Pintage is a collection of shops.”
Those looking to purchase the perfect handcrafted gift are in luck this weekend. Pintage will be offering a sale on items in store during Sunday’s Open House, between noon and 5 p.m.
Regular market hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Christmas Open House or Pintage Antique Market, call 706-383-4062 or visit Pintage’s Facebook page or website at pintageantiquemarket.com.