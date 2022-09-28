One out of every eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime.
Because of this, the cancer care experts at AdventHealth Gordon have partnered with the Calhoun Times to turn the newspaper pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Throughout the month of October, AdventHealth Gordon is challenging the community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer. Community members are invited to take part in this experience by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light fixtures.
Thousands of pink light bulbs have been distributed across Gordon, Murray and Floyd counties but can also be purchased at local hardware stores.
“It’s important for women over the age of 40 to get a baseline mammogram,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon, who is a breast cancer survivor herself.
A baseline mammogram allows the breast care experts at AdventHealth Gordon to monitor each woman’s breast health and check for any potential changes when they return for their mammogram each year.
“Mammograms really do save lives. Our team finds and treats cancer spots in some cases smaller than a grain of sand, ultimately saving lives with early intervention,” said Jacobs.
Patients seek treatment at AdventHealth Gordon for the expertise and advanced technology, but also for the caring team who provide a clean and comfortable, home-like environment.
Numerous support staff make up the comprehensive cancer care team. Some of the biggest assets are the nurse navigators, who walk with patients and their families through every step of their cancer care journey. Additionally the program includes nutrition consulting with a dietitian, support groups, educational classes, counseling, financial planning and other support services.
“Each patient’s and family’s needs are different and most require multi-disciplinary care,” said medical oncologist Mayur Mody, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun. “We meet regularly as a team, consulting on cases to create a customized treatment plan for each individual patient, doing everything we can to help them feel whole throughout their journey.”
The newest addition to AdventHealth Gordon’s cancer care program is the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center, which is opened in the fall of 2020. The Cancer Center provides patients with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, biotherapy, iron infusions and fluid replacement treatments. Also on campus, the AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center provides radiation therapy with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, as well as personalized treatment plans for each patient.
“Cancer care is a very involved process; from the time of diagnoses to finding out the stage and type of cancer to treatment, to going through those treatments and tests. It’s a lot of appointments,” said Dr. Mody. “The ability to come to one place is an advantage for our patients here in Gordon County. Everything is in the same location, close to home so you don’t have to worry about driving far for comprehensive and quality treatments.”
For more information about lighting your porch pink or to schedule a mammogram, visit PinkPorchGA.com or call 800-776-5102.