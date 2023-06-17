Phillips Rodeo returns to Resaca

Phillips Championship Rodeo will kick off Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m.

The Phillips Championship Rodeo will return to Resaca next weekend, June 23 and 24.

The 44th annual rodeo is themed “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” in honor of breast cancer. Attendees are encouraged to “Pink Out” the crowd to raise awareness for the illness.

