Pet of the Week: Rocky

Rocky is a male Domestic Short Hair kitten currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This adorable little kitten is incredibly friendly and has an energetic personality. While he can be shy around new people, Rocky adapts to them being around very quickly. He enjoys playing games with other kittens in the shelter’s kitten room and has been known to hide away at the top of the cat tree to have a nap around midday.
Rocky is a very affectionate kitten. He loves to be petted and scratched lightly behind the ears. He seems to get along equally well with adults and children, though it is always recommended that animals be introduced to children slowly.
In addition to napping and playing with his fellow kittens, Rocky enjoys playing with cat toys, especially feathered ones, and meowing up at birds flying by the window.
When calling to ask about Rocky, reference pet I.D. number 13313.
Visit Rocky or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.