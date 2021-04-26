Moses is an approximately 2 year old German Shepherd available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He weighs 62 pounds.
An energetic dog with a love of the outdoors, Moses is incredibly friendly and athletic. He loves going on long walks, running around freely outside and going on hikes with his human companions. Because of his high energy, Moses would be a great addition for anyone looking for a furry friend to join them in the yard or on the trail.
Moses also enjoys games like tug-of-war, chase and Frisbee. Chasing down balls and jumping high in the air to catch them are two of his favorite activities.
The folks at the shelter said they believe Moses would do well with young children and other pets, though they noted he should be introduced to both slowly. He has not shown any signs of aggression or aggressive behavior.
When calling to ask about Moses, reference pet I.D. number 12867.
Visit Moses or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.