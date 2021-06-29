Maggie is a female Dachshund Mix. She is approximately one year old and weighs 19 pounds. Maggie is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This little girl is still young and full of playful energy. She loves people and is always eager to play games of chase and tug-of-war. Maggie enjoys a good cuddle, and she has been known to enjoy sunbathing when she has the opportunity.
Maggie gets along well with people, including children, and seems to get along just as well with other animals, dogs included. It is recommended, as with all animals, that she be introduced to children or other pets slowly. With her bubbly personality, it shouldn't take long for her to warm up to them!
Her favorite activities include munching on snacks, cuddling with her favorite people and searching out the source of any and all particularly interesting smells. Maggie is a very curious dog, and she loves games that allow that curiosity to shine!
When calling to ask about Maggie, reference pet I.D. number 13219.
Visit Maggie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.