Luther is an approximately 10 week old Hound mix available for adoption currently at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
He weighs 14 pounds.
Like many Hounds, Luther is playful and high-spirited. He loves to run and play outside, and he is always the first pup in line to sniff when he encounters something new. While playful and full of energy, Luther is no stranger to a good cuddle. He loves being rewarded for good behavior with pets and praise.
Luther loves games like fetch. Because of his fondness for running and being in nature, he would make a great companion for a more athletic person or even a more outdoorsy family.
As is the case with any pets, it is suggested that Luther be introduced slowly to young children and other animals, dogs included. He has not shown any signs of aggressive behavior.
When calling to ask about Luther, reference pet I.D. number 13266.
Visit Luther or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.