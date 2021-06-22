Luca is a male Domestic Short Hair kitten. He is available for adoption now at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
Still very young and somewhat shy, Luca is friendly if a little nervous around new humans. He most enjoys hiding away at the top of the cat tree in the shelter's kitten room, though he has also been known to pounce playfully on the other kittens for a bit of a tumble.
Luca seems to get along well with people, including children, though it is recommended that he be introduced to children slowly because of his skittishness. Once he is comfortable around new people, he is very affectionate and much more playful.
Some of Luca's favorite games include perching on windowsills to observe what's happening outside and meow loudly at birds as they fly by. He also enjoys curling up in the nearest available lap for an afternoon snooze.
When calling to ask about Luca, reference pet I.D. number 13177.
Visit Luca or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.