Lina is a female Chi mix. She is approximately one year old and weighs 19 pounds. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
A little timid and shy around strangers, Lina warms up quickly and is a very sweet dog with a friendly personality. She loves playing outside and having space to run or chase a Frisbee. She is a curious dog, too, and a quick learner when it comes to tricks.
When she’s not napping, Lina is always on the move. The folks at the shelter say she would be a great companion for anyone looking for a little extra love and a lot of personality to add to their family. They believe she would do particularly well in a home where she will be encouraged to be playful.
When calling to ask about Lina, reference pet I.D. number 12723.
Visit Lina or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.