Lily is a female American Strafforshire Terrier available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. She is approximately two years old and weighs 47 pounds.
A sweet dog with an energetic personality, Lily is incredibly friendly and enjoys being around people. She has a sweet disposition and is an excellent cuddler when given the opportunity. Lily also enjoys playing games of catch, chase and tug-of-war.
When she is not busy making friends with other dogs, Lily enjoys taking naps and getting belly scratches from her favorite people. She is a quieter, more mellow dog. Because of this, the folks at the shelter think she would do well in just about any home, but especially one where she will be loved and given a chance to play outside whenever possible.
Lily has not shown signs of aggression.
When calling to ask about Lily, reference pet I.D. number 12757.
Visit Lily or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.