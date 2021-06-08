Leonardo is a male Domestic Short Hair kitten currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This young kitten is a little skittish around new people and can be shy, but he warms up quickly to new folks. Prone to napping and hiding up at the top of the cat tree in the shelter’s Kitten Room, Leonardo appears to be comfortable around other cats but prefers being alone over joining in with the pack. He does have a tendency to hiss when scared, but he has not shown any real signs of aggression toward humans or other animals during his stay.
Leonardo would do well in a home with other animals but would likely do best in an environment without other pets around. Like many kittens, Leonardo loves a good scratching post, chasing fake mouse toys and pouncing playfully at his own shadow.
When calling to ask about Leonardo, reference pet I.D. number 13075.
Visit Leonardo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.