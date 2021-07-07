Lena is an approximately 8 week old Labrador mix who will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter on Thursday, July 8.
She weighs nine pounds.
This little girl is still a puppy and it shows. She is full of playful energy and loves playing games, running around outside and chasing down balls. Lena also loves meeting new people and is incredibly friendly once she is comfortable around them.
As is the case with any pets, it is suggested that Lena be introduced slowly to young children and other animals, dogs included. That said, the folks at the shelter say that she has not shown any signs of aggression toward other animals or people.
Lena’s favorite activities include games of chase and tug-of-war, sunbathing and sniffing for treats. She is a very curious dog and loves toys where treats are hidden on the inside for her to find!
When calling to ask about Lena, reference pet I.D. number 13242.
Visit Lena or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.