Pet of the Week: Larry

Larry is an approximately six month old Basset Hound Mix who will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter this Friday, May 28. He weighs 24 pounds.
This young pup is very friendly and energetic. He loves playing outside and chasing toys whenever he has the opportunity. Larry has not been at the shelter long, but he has not shown any signs of aggression toward humans or other animals during his stay. He seems very gentle and affectionate.
Like most Basset Hounds, Larry is playful and has a fairly laid-back personality. Walks are one of his favorite ways to spend time, and he loves tugging on squeaky rope toys.
When calling to ask about Larry, reference pet I.D. number 13002.
Visit Larry or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.