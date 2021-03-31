Dobby is a female Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. She is approximately one year old and weighs 19 pounds.
A young dog with a calm attitude, Dobby is very friendly but shy around new people. She likes to be introduced slowly, though she warms up very quickly and then enjoys cuddling and playing games of chase and tug-of-war. She also enjoys napping and being tickled behind the ear.
Dobby gets along well with most animals, according to the folks at the shelter, and would be a good addition to any family. She also does well with young children and cats. She is not the most athletic dog, however, Dobby would be a great companion on walks as she has a lot of puppy energy.
Dobby has not shown signs of aggression.
When calling to ask about Dobby, reference pet I.D. number 12776.
Visit Dobby or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.