Pet of the Week: Davey

Davey is an adult Domestic Short Hair available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
A laid back cat who likes to relax in the sun, Davey has a very calm personality. He does not like loud noises or shouting and prefers being alone over spending time with other animals. Because of this, he would do best in a home without other pets.
Davey has not shown any signs of aggression or aggressive behavior and would likely do well in a home with children. He should be introduced to other pets or children slowly, as with any animal.
When calling to ask about Davey, reference pet I.D. number 12937.
Visit Davey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.