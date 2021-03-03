Pet of the Week: Daisy

Daisy is a female Labrador mix. She is approximately three years old and weighs 57 pounds. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
Friendly and playful, Daisy is a dog with a lot of energy and personality. She loves meeting new people and is always up for a game of catch or chase. She also enjoys napping in the sunshine and learning new tricks. She has shown no signs of aggression and seems to do well around other animals.
The folks at the shelter say Daisy would make a great companion for just about any family, no matter the size or age of its members. She is a larger dog, so families with very young children should be aware that jumping while playing is common for Daisy.
When calling to ask about Daisy, reference pet I.D. number 12674.
Visit Daisy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.