Bella is an approximately seven month old Labrador Retriever mix. She weighs 31 pounds and is available for adoption now at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This sweet girl is friendly, outgoing and active. She loves to have playtime outside and to cuddle up with the people who make her happiest. She also likes marathon games of fetch and playing tug-of-war. Like many other Lab mixes, Bella is very affectionate with people. She seems to get along well with other animals.
Because she is so high-spirited and outgoing, Bella would do best in a home with a family ready to embrace tons of energy and affection. Labradors and Labrador mixes make great family animals, and she would likely do well in a home with children. If bringing Bella into a home with children, it is recommended, as with all animals, that she be introduced to them slowly.
When calling to ask about Bella, reference pet I.D. number 13128.
Visit Bella or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.