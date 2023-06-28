Patriotic Community Band concert set for July 2 at Calhoun City Park

An upcoming free concert event downtown will give locals and chance to get into the patriotic spirit ahead of the Independence Day holiday this weekend. 

Harris Arts Center and Community Band are set to present “An American Celebration: A collection of Patriotic and Americana Music” on Sunday, July 2, at 7 p.m., at City Park downtown.

