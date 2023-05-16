Ateet Patel, MD, says his role is rewarding to him because he gets to help his patients regain their quality of life.
Patel is chief of cardiology at Hamilton Medical Center and a board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group — Cardiology and Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute — Catoosa in Ringgold. He chose the field of interventional and structural cardiology because he enjoys meeting patients in the medical practice and performing procedures in the hospital.
Interventional cardiology is the subspecialty of cardiology that uses specialized catheter based techniques to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease, vascular disease, structural heart disease and congenital heart defects. Structural cardiology involves treating heart defects that a person is born with or developed due to aging, injury or infection.
Patel attended medical school at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and completed his residency training in internal medicine at the University of California San Francisco. He earned his Master in Business Administration degree at Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Ill. He also completed a fellowship in cardiology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and completed structural and interventional cardiology fellowships at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
Patel and his wife have three young children. He enjoys traveling and spending time with his family, often participating in youth soccer programs.
To schedule an appointment with Patel, call Hamilton Physician Group — Cardiology at 706-226-3434.