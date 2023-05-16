Ateet Patel, MD, says his role is rewarding to him because he gets to help his patients regain their quality of life.

Patel is chief of cardiology at Hamilton Medical Center and a board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group — Cardiology and Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute — Catoosa in Ringgold. He chose the field of interventional and structural cardiology because he enjoys meeting patients in the medical practice and performing procedures in the hospital.

