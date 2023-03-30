Owens wins Burrell Distinguished Service Award

Bud Owens is presented the Zeb L. Burrell Jr. DIstinguished Service Award by the Ga. Department of Health's Chris Threlkeld. Also pictured are Assistant Director Robby Hill (from left), Honor Guard Commander Marcus Desmond, Logistics Manager William Channell, Team Manager Sarah Ellison.
For his dedication to EMS, his community, and to Georgia’s healthcare system, Bud Owens was presented the Dr. Zeb L. Burrell, Jr. Distinguished Service Award at a statewide Awards Ceremony at Lake Lanier Resort on March 28.
Owens began his 40 year EMS career in 1983 as an EMT at a Calhoun funeral home based 911 service. He was hired by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners in 1991 to design, develop, and build Gordon County’s 911 system and Emergency Management services.
He completed that project in 1994 and was then recruited by Gordon Hospital to build and develop an EMS System which received regional, state and national recognition, being named NAEMT National EMS Service in 2001.
During his role as Administrative Director of Emergency Services and Customer Relations with Adventist Health Systems at Gordon Hospital, he also taught and developed several patient satisfaction programs and was instrumental in the development of several community relation improvement projects, including a community-wide prayer breakfast, educational programs, and a Christmas Toy Drive program.
In 2008, his career path led him to accept a role with Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, where he currently serves as Executive Director of Emergency Medical Services. In this role, he manages a leadership team and staff with over 180 team members in 911 emergency response in three counties, non-emergency services in six counties, and other services lines in NW GA and NE Alabama such as Neonatal Intensive Care Transport, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, Workplace Medicine, Infectious Disease Transport, Disaster Action Team Response, SWAT Tactical Medicine Support, and Specialty Community Event Coverage. His team provides over 53,000 direct patient encounters annually.
Bud has developed several targeted customer service programs on Service & Servant Leadership, which he teaches regularly and provides lectures during GEMSA Leadership Courses. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to not only high-quality EMS, but also the need for vertical interfacing with Georgia’s Hospitals and Public Health systems.
Bud is an active member of Region I EMS Council, the GA EMS Association, the National Association of EMTs, and the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council, where he served as State Council Chair for the past eight years. During his tenure as Chair, he led the State Advisory Council through dramatic changes within the leadership of the State Office of EMS and the Department of Public Health, as well as handling the many statewide challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This recipient also has a commitment to his own hometown community through numerous leadership roles, some of which include Chairman of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, Chairman of the Calhoun College and Career Academy Board, Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County, Development Authority of Gordon County, Joint Development Authority of Floyd & Gordon Counties, Past President of the Georgia Association of Agricultural Fairs, President of Northwest Georgia Fair, Past Chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, Past Chairman of the Northwest Georgia Chapter of American Red Cross and Past Chairman of Georgia Region One EMS Council. He also serves on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, the Council of Chief Elected Officers.
Under his leadership, Atrium Health Floyd EMS has received numerous prestigious awards, including Region I EMS of the Year several times and Georgia EMS Service of the Year. He received the Georgia Region One EMS Director of the year six times and recently received the Dr. Richard Creel EMS Pioneer Award, in addition to being recognized as the Georgia EMS Director of the Year and received a National EMS Administrator Award. In 2008, Governor Sonny Perdue awarded Bud the Governor’s Public Safety Award for his Contribution to the EMS Profession.