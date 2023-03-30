Owens wins Burrell Distinguished Service Award

Bud Owens is presented the Zeb L. Burrell Jr. DIstinguished Service Award by the Ga. Department of Health's Chris Threlkeld. Also pictured are Assistant Director Robby Hill (from left), Honor Guard Commander Marcus Desmond, Logistics Manager William Channell, Team Manager Sarah Ellison.

 Contributed

For his dedication to EMS, his community, and to Georgia’s healthcare system, Bud Owens was presented the Dr. Zeb L. Burrell, Jr. Distinguished Service Award at a statewide Awards Ceremony at Lake Lanier Resort on March 28.

Owens began his 40 year EMS career in 1983 as an EMT at a Calhoun funeral home based 911 service. He was hired by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners in 1991 to design, develop, and build Gordon County’s 911 system and Emergency Management services.

