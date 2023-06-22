TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG

Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.

 Blake Silvers, File

A fundraiser will be held this weekend to help with the ongoing restoration and preservation of a historic Gordon County school.

On Saturday (June 24) Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will hold its annual Arnold Bell Memorial School Building Fundraiser, from 4 to 9 p.m. 

